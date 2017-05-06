The big news: SC confirms death for ‘vicious’ 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: AFSPA may be revoked from Assam in phases, and French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign was hacked.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 2012 Delhi gangrape ‘was committed with the highest viciousness’, says Supreme Court in its verdict: ‘The incident shook the collective conscience of the society,’ Justice Banumati said of the ‘gruesome’ assault.
- Assam government to review phase-wise withdrawal of Armed Forces Act from the state: The Centre has extended Assam’s ‘disturbed area’ tag for three more months, instead of the usual six.
- French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign hit by ‘massive and coordinated’ hacking: Thousands of emails, photos and documents were uploaded on the internet.
- Centre wants Kashmir to take action against cable operators airing unauthorised Pakistani channels: A senior official said these channels were beamed with the aim to spread anti-India propaganda in the Valley.
- India launches its communications satellite for South Asia, which Pakistan had snubbed: Experts say this is the first time India has launched a satellite with a clear foreign policy agenda, as against a commercial, defence or scientific one.
- CIA, South Korea tried to assassinate Kim Jong-Un, says North Korea: The ministry said US and Seoul were supporting a ‘terrorist group’ which had planned to stage an attack against the leader using ‘bio-chemical substances’.
- Vogue Editor Anna Wintour made a Dame Commander by Queen Elizabeth II: The 67-year-old journalist is one of the most influential names in the fashion world.
- State-level tax check posts will not be operational from July 1 after GST rollout: Excise collections points will remain as they are related to taxation on alcohol, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said.
- Pakistan claims Afghan troops fired at its census team on the border and killed several people: Kabul’s Police said the country was using the population survey as a cover for its ‘malicious activities’.
- President approves ordinance that gives RBI, public sector banks more power to tackle bad loans: The new law gives the central bank the freedom to relax some guidelines if required, so the money can be recovered faster.