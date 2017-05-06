More than 150 students and a few teachers from Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Delhi’s Tughlakabad’s locality were hospitalised on Saturday morning after a gas leak from a container depot near the school. Some students complained of nausea, while others lost consciousness, according to Hindustan Times.

“A total of 173 students and nine teachers were admitted to a hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast District) Romil Baniya. He added that legal action will be taken for the “negligence as a hazardous substance was not handled properly”.

Officials of the Delhi Fire Services, who were alerted about the leak around 7.30 am, said seven teams were at the spot to control the leak, NDTV reported. A senior police officer told Hindustan Times that nearly half the students taken to hospitals were discharged after preliminary medical aid, but 59 of them were still under observation, though their condition is stable.

Baniya told reporters that the students felt ill because of the fumes generated by chemicals kept in drums at the depot. The substance was imported from China and was meant for industrial use, the senior officer added. The Delhi Police and National Disaster Response Force are trying to identify the chemical and how it leaked.

Delhi: More than 50 students of Rani Jhansi School in Tughlakabad admitted to 3 nearby hospitals due to gas leakage near the school. pic.twitter.com/gPVLAGCzeY — ANI (@ANI_news) May 6, 2017

Delhi:National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) arrive at Tughlakabad's Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya after gas leakage near the school pic.twitter.com/uQHI7uFpYn — ANI (@ANI_news) May 6, 2017

Chief Fire Officer of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said they had sent two fire tenders, one hazmat (hazardous materials) van and a breathing set van with rescue teams to the site. “Students and staff members of Rani Jhansi school were evacuated, and the entire area has been cordoned off.”

The institute’s vice principal told ANI that some students had complained of eye and throat. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said he has asked the district magistrate to look into the incident.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has directed government hospitals to be ready to help the schoolgirls. “My prayers are with children and families,” he said.