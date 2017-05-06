The Indian Army arrested a 12-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Friday after he crossed over into Indian territory along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district late, PTI reported quoting an Army official.

“A patrol of the Indian Army along the LoC apprehended a 12-year-old intruder from PoK who had crossed over to this side of the border in Nowshera sector,” a defence spokesperson confirmed the arrest.

The boy has been identified as Ashfaq Ali Chauhan, the son of a retired Baloch Regiment soldier of Dunger Pel village in PoK, the spokesperson said, adding that he had surrendered immediately after being challenged by the Army’s patrol party.

Officials alleged that he was sent from the neighbouring country to locate possible infiltration spots along the border. The minor will be handed over to the police by the Army for further investigation.