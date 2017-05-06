The big news: Delhi Police lodge FIR in Tughlakabad school gas leak case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A 12-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was arrested along the LoC, and Arnab Goswami launched Republic TV with an exposé on RJD.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 150 students hospitalised after gas leak near a school in Delhi’s Tughlakabad: Police said the leak originated from a container depot close to the institute, and teams are trying to identify and contain the chemical.
- Army arrests 12-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who had crossed over into India: The minor was identified as the son of a retired Baloch Regiment soldier.
- Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV report on Lalu Prasad-Shahabuddin link draws reactions: After the channel aired the allegedly incriminating clip, political leaders questioned whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would take action.
- After Infosys, Cognizant to ‘ramp up’ local hiring in the US, reduce dependence on H-1B visas: The company said it would look at talent across local community colleges to big management universities to man different projects in the country.
- ‘Political witch hunt’ says Aam Aadmi Party after Centre sends it a notice on foreign funding: The Ministry of Home Affairs suspects that AAP had violated provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.
- Mumbai Metro authority given the go-ahead to cut 5,000 trees for Line III project: The Bombay HC has asked MMRCL to file an undertaking saying that for every tree cut, another will be planted in the same spot after the project is completed.
- French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign hit by ‘massive and coordinated’ hacking: Thousands of emails, photos and documents were uploaded on the internet.
- Bilkis Bano ‘wants the same justice’ after SC upholds death penalty for 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts: Lawyers and politicians said both cases qualify as ‘rarest of rare’.
- Centre wants Kashmir to take action against cable operators airing unauthorised Pakistani channels: A senior official said these channels were beamed with the aim to spread anti-India propaganda in the Valley.
- Sikhs in Canada want dailies to apologise for ‘insulting’ cartoon of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan: They said the graphic published by newspapers resembled images of religious figures from their community who were tortured.