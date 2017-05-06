A look at the headlines right now:

Over 150 students hospitalised after gas leak near a school in Delhi’s Tughlakabad: Police said the leak originated from a container depot close to the institute, and teams are trying to identify and contain the chemical. Army arrests 12-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who had crossed over into India: The minor was identified as the son of a retired Baloch Regiment soldier. Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV report on Lalu Prasad-Shahabuddin link draws reactions: After the channel aired the allegedly incriminating clip, political leaders questioned whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would take action. After Infosys, Cognizant to ‘ramp up’ local hiring in the US, reduce dependence on H-1B visas: The company said it would look at talent across local community colleges to big management universities to man different projects in the country. ‘Political witch hunt’ says Aam Aadmi Party after Centre sends it a notice on foreign funding: The Ministry of Home Affairs suspects that AAP had violated provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. Mumbai Metro authority given the go-ahead to cut 5,000 trees for Line III project: The Bombay HC has asked MMRCL to file an undertaking saying that for every tree cut, another will be planted in the same spot after the project is completed. French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign hit by ‘massive and coordinated’ hacking: Thousands of emails, photos and documents were uploaded on the internet. Bilkis Bano ‘wants the same justice’ after SC upholds death penalty for 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts: Lawyers and politicians said both cases qualify as ‘rarest of rare’. Centre wants Kashmir to take action against cable operators airing unauthorised Pakistani channels: A senior official said these channels were beamed with the aim to spread anti-India propaganda in the Valley. Sikhs in Canada want dailies to apologise for ‘insulting’ cartoon of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan: They said the graphic published by newspapers resembled images of religious figures from their community who were tortured.