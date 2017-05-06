A 24-year-old man was killed during a stand-off with the police in California’s San Jose after he fatally shot an Indian-American couple, parents of his former girlfriend, CBS News reported on Sunday. Naren Prabhu, the vice president of engineering at Juniper Networks, and his wife, Raynah Sequeira Prabhu, were killed in their home in San Jose. Raynah was from Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood.

The suspect, Mirza Tatlic, and the victims’ daughter, Rachel Prabhu, had been in a relationship which ended last year, San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia told CBS. Rachel Prabhu, who lives in another state, was not around when the incident took place. “The suspect had a history of domestic violence and there was an active criminal restraining order,” Garcia said.

On Wednesday night, the authorities were notified by a 20-year-old man that his father had been shot dead in the doorway of their house, CBS San Francisco reported. When the police reached the house along with a SWAT team, they saw Tatlic using the couple’s 13-year-old son as a human shield. However, Tatlic later let him go.

At one point during the stand-off, the suspect apparently pointed a handgun at one of the officers, Garcia said. “In the fear for the lives of fellow officers and victims that still may have been in the house, at least one round was fired by an officer, striking the suspect,” he said.

The officers later found the body of Naren Prabhu’s wife in the house and Tatlic was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer who shot at Tatlic was placed on administrative leave, CBS report added.

Meanwhile, Juniper Networks has said that it was willing to assist the authorities with th case, if needed. The company released a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by the loss of Naren Prabhu. “We are focused on supporting our employees and their families through this difficult time,” the statement added.