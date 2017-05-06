Two labourers were killed on Saturday morning when molten iron accidentally fell on them at the IISCO steel plant of Steel Authority of India in Burnpur, West Bengal, PTI reported. Seven people were also injured in the incident.

The injured were shifted to two hospitals. Three victims suffered 90% burn injuries and their condition is believed to be critical, said an unidentified official of a private hospital where they are being treated. The victims who died in the incident have been identified as Ashik Sikka (25) and SK Shahnawaz (23), the police told the news agency.