Delhi’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan was on Friday made the chief of the Delhi Assembly Committee on Welfare of Minorities, The Indian Express reported. He has also been made a member of six newly constituted House committees – Committee on Privileges, Committee on Ethics, Private Members’ Bills and Resolution Committee, Questions and Reference Committee, and Committee on Petitions.

Khan was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday for attacking senior party leader Kumar Vishwas, who is believed to be unhappy about the development. “With this development the leadership has sought to send a message that it backs Amanatullah and has given him a promotion,” an unidentified MLA told PTI.

The crisis in the Aam Aadmi Party, which had begun before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections and deepened after the party’s poor performance in the polls, worsened when Khan accused Vishwas of trying to stage a coup. Khan, who resigned from the party’s political affairs committee last week, had also accused Vishwas of joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

On May 3, in order to pacify Vishwas, Khan was suspended from the party. Meanwhile, Vishwas was made the chief of AAP’s Rajasthan unit.

AAP legislators who had supported Vishwas, such as Somanth Bharti, Alka Lamba and Bhavna Gaur, have been appointed to the Library Committee, that has little responsibilities, PTI reported.

On May 4, Vishwas had claimed that he was the victim of a conspiracy within the party. “I know I will be targeted,” he had said. “The efforts to tarnish my image will be made. But, let me tell those conspirators that I will not allow you to do so.”