An IndiGo aircraft hit an aerobridge at Sangaher airport in Jaipur on Saturday, PTI reported. The incident took place when the pilot of the aircraft was trying to park. MP Bansal, the acting director of the airport, confirmed the incident.

“The aircraft came in contact with the aerobridge while being marshalled to the parking spot at the airport,” the airline said in a statement. “There was no injury reported to anyone. IndiGo has voluntarily reported the matter to the regulator. It is also being investigated by our internal safety department.” The flight, 6E-962, from Delhi had landed in Jaipur on Saturday morning.