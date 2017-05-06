The Indian Union Muslim League on Saturday removed its state women’s wing chief Kamarunnisa Anwar from the post for praising the Bharatiya Janata Party, PTI reported. This comes a day after Anwar, who was the Kerala state president of the Vanitha League, apologised to the IUML leadership for her remarks.

On Thursday, Anwar had donated to the BJP fund and said that the saffron party was “a growing party in the state and outside”, reported The News Minute. “We believe that the BJP will do whatever is possible for the development of the state. This is my humble contribution to their efforts,” she said after she giving Rs 2,000 to BJP’s Tirur constituency president KP Pradeep Kumar.

On Friday, Anwar apologised for her “folly” following which the party leadership decided to drop the proceedings against her. However, a day later she was fired, and party vice-president KP Mariamma was appointed for the post.

Former minister and IUML leader in the Kerala Assembly, MK Muneer, had said that the party cannot accept her praises for the BJP that had a “communal and fascist agenda”. “Certainly, we feel what she said was not right and in tune with the party’s policy,” Muneer told PTI on Friday.

Last year, Anwar had criticised the IUML for not fielding any woman candidate in the Assembly elections in the state.