A look at the headlines right now.

Over 300 students hospitalised after gas leak near two schools in Delhi’s Tughlakabad: Police said the leak originated from a container depot close to the institute, and teams are trying to identify and contain the chemical.

Take ‘effective’ action against vigilantes, UP police chief tells officials: Sulkhan Singh has told the policemen to identify people taking the law into their hands for cow protection, moral policing and religious conversions. Wipro files police complaint after getting email threat demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoins: The message said that all Bengaluru offices of the IT major would be attacked it they did not pay up. Justice Leila Seth, first woman judge of Delhi High Court, dead: She was also the first woman High Court chief justice in the country. 10 Odisha ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the revamp in the Biju Janata Dal would help them serve the people better. Indian Union Muslim League removes women wing’s chief for pro-BJP remarks: Kamarunnisa Anwar had made a contribution of Rs 2,000 to the saffron party on Thursday. Assam Police rescue 75 dogs being smuggled to Nagaland for meat: However, 23 of those canines died later because of starvation and asphyxiation.

Raipur prison officer suspended for Facebook post against government and security forces after Sukma ambush: In her post, that was soon deleted, Varsha Dongre is believed to have written about eviction of Adivasis and sexual assault on tribal women by the police. Suspended AAP leader Amanatullah Khan made chief of Delhi Assembly panel on welfare of minorities: The Okhla legislator has also been made a member of six newly constituted House committees. J&K Bank stops cash transactions in 40 branches after repeated attacks by suspected militants: The branches are located in the districts of Pulwama and Shopian.