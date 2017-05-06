The big news: Over 300 students hospitalised after gas leak in South Delhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The UP Police chief told officials to take ‘effective’ action against vigilantes, and Wipro filed a complaint after receiving bio threat.
- Over 300 students hospitalised after gas leak near two schools in Delhi’s Tughlakabad: Police said the leak originated from a container depot close to the institute, and teams are trying to identify and contain the chemical.
- Take ‘effective’ action against vigilantes, UP police chief tells officials: Sulkhan Singh has told the policemen to identify people taking the law into their hands for cow protection, moral policing and religious conversions.
- Wipro files police complaint after getting email threat demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoins: The message said that all Bengaluru offices of the IT major would be attacked it they did not pay up.
- Justice Leila Seth, first woman judge of Delhi High Court, dead: She was also the first woman High Court chief justice in the country.
- 10 Odisha ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the revamp in the Biju Janata Dal would help them serve the people better.
- Indian Union Muslim League removes women wing’s chief for pro-BJP remarks: Kamarunnisa Anwar had made a contribution of Rs 2,000 to the saffron party on Thursday.
- Assam Police rescue 75 dogs being smuggled to Nagaland for meat: However, 23 of those canines died later because of starvation and asphyxiation.
- Raipur prison officer suspended for Facebook post against government and security forces after Sukma ambush: In her post, that was soon deleted, Varsha Dongre is believed to have written about eviction of Adivasis and sexual assault on tribal women by the police.
- Suspended AAP leader Amanatullah Khan made chief of Delhi Assembly panel on welfare of minorities: The Okhla legislator has also been made a member of six newly constituted House committees.
- J&K Bank stops cash transactions in 40 branches after repeated attacks by suspected militants: The branches are located in the districts of Pulwama and Shopian.