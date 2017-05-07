Two civilians and a police officer were killed in a militant attack in Kulgam district of Kashmir on Saturday night. One militant was also killed in shooting, while another was injured. Three civilians were also injured.

The militant who was killed was identified as Fayaz Ahmed, alias Setha, who was involved in the Udhampur terror attack, PTI reported. Director General of Police, SP Vaid said the militants had started shooting at a team of police officers who had gone to Mir Bazaar to investigate an accident.

Police are looking for the injured militant, Vaid added.

Saturday’s was the latest in a recent spate of attacks in the state. A civilian had died during a suspected militant attack in Shopian district on Thursday, which came after security forces had begun a massive search in the area. Militants had also attacked a van carrying cash in the district earlier in the week, after which J&K Bank stopped transactions in 40 branches across the state.