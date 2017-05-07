A look at the headlines right now:

Arvind Kejriwal fires Water Minister Kapil Mishra: The party inducted two people into the Cabinet – Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot. 4 including two civilians and a police officer killed in militant attack: One militant died while another was injured. Over 300 students hospitalised after gas leak near two schools in Tughlakabad: Police said the leak originated from a container depot close to the institute, and teams are trying to identify and contain the chemical. 10 Odisha ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the revamp in the Biju Janata Dal would help them serve the people better. Raipur prison officer suspended for Facebook post against government and security forces after Sukma ambush: In her post, that was soon deleted, Varsha Dongre is believed to have written about eviction of Adivasis and sexual assault on tribal women by the police. Indian Union Muslim League removes Kerala women wing’s chief for pro-BJP remarks: Kamarunnisa Anwar had made a contribution of Rs 2,000 to the saffron party on Thursday. Wipro files police complaint after getting email threat demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoins: The message said that all Bengaluru offices of the IT major would be attacked it they did not pay up. Assam Police rescue 75 dogs being smuggled to Nagaland for meat: However, 23 of those canines died later because of starvation and asphyxiation. French presidential election: Emmanuel Macron’s campaign hit by ‘massive and coordinated’ hacking: Thousands of emails, photos and documents were uploaded on the internet. Justice Leila Seth, first woman judge of Delhi High Court, dead: She was also the first woman High Court chief justice in the country.