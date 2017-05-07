The big news: AAP crisis deepens as Kejriwal sacks Kapil Mishra, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two civilians and a police officer were killed in a militant attack in Kashmir, and over 300 students hospitalised after gas leak in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arvind Kejriwal fires Water Minister Kapil Mishra: The party inducted two people into the Cabinet – Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot.
- 4 including two civilians and a police officer killed in militant attack: One militant died while another was injured.
- Over 300 students hospitalised after gas leak near two schools in Tughlakabad: Police said the leak originated from a container depot close to the institute, and teams are trying to identify and contain the chemical.
- 10 Odisha ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the revamp in the Biju Janata Dal would help them serve the people better.
- Raipur prison officer suspended for Facebook post against government and security forces after Sukma ambush: In her post, that was soon deleted, Varsha Dongre is believed to have written about eviction of Adivasis and sexual assault on tribal women by the police.
- Indian Union Muslim League removes Kerala women wing’s chief for pro-BJP remarks: Kamarunnisa Anwar had made a contribution of Rs 2,000 to the saffron party on Thursday.
- Wipro files police complaint after getting email threat demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoins: The message said that all Bengaluru offices of the IT major would be attacked it they did not pay up.
- Assam Police rescue 75 dogs being smuggled to Nagaland for meat: However, 23 of those canines died later because of starvation and asphyxiation.
- French presidential election: Emmanuel Macron’s campaign hit by ‘massive and coordinated’ hacking: Thousands of emails, photos and documents were uploaded on the internet.
- Justice Leila Seth, first woman judge of Delhi High Court, dead: She was also the first woman High Court chief justice in the country.