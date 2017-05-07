Twelve ministers were inducted into Naveen Patnaik’s government in Odisha on Sunday morning. This comprises ten new ministers, and two ministers of state who were elevated, The Hindu reported. Portfolios will be allocated to the new ministers later in the day.

Patnaik, who became chief minister for the fourth time in May 2014, is reshuffling his Cabinet for the first time. On Saturday, ten ministers had resigned ahead of the reshuffle. This included those who had held the finance, law, urban development and sports portfolios. Chief Minister Patnaik had thanked his Biju Janata Dal colleagues for quitting to “work for the party” and said it would help the state serve the people better.

Niranjan Pujari, Surya Naryan Patro, Prafulla Samal, Pratap Jena, Sashi Bhusan Behera and Maheswar Mohanty were inducted into the Cabinet rank, and four others have been made ministers of state, IANS reported. Steel Minister Prafulla Mallick and Transport Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi also joined the Cabinet rank.