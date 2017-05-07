The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday decided that India will participate in the upcoming International Cricket Council Champions Trophy, reported PTI. The tournament will be held in England and Wales from June 1. BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary will hold a meeting on Monday to select the squad.

There were doubts about whether India would participate in the Champions Trophy after the BCCI was out-voted in its opposition to the new ICC revenue model. The ICC’s new revenue model proposes to halve India’s share from $570 million a year. BCCI had rejected the model and also turned down an additional $100 million offer from ICC Chairperson Shashank Manohar.

The ICC had received a thumping mandate from its members to amend revenue rules so that less money and power is held by cricket’s “Big Three”: England, India and Australia. The BCCI stands to lose $277 million revenue over the next eight years under the sweeping changes approved by ICC members. It reverses a much-criticised ICC decision in 2014 to relinquish more control to Australia, England and India, the world’s most powerful cricketing boards.

It has also been decided that no legal action will be taken against the ICC. “It was a unanimous decision that the Indian team will be participating in the Champions Trophy. We will not take any legal recourse in the matter. Amitabh Chaudhary and Rahul Johri will negotiate with ICC,” a senior office-bearer told PTI.

After voting was held, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators met BCCI members from the east and north zones on May 4 and asked them to announce the Indian squad “immediately”, reported NDTV. “You are aware that the squad representing India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was to be submitted by 25th April 2017 but the squad has not even been selected as yet. Please convene a meeting of the selection committee for selecting the squad immediately,” the CoA had instructed Chaudhury in a letter.