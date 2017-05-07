The big news: Sacked AAP leader claims Kejriwal took Rs 2-crore bribe, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Boko Haram released 82 schoolgirl prisoners, and the BCCI will select its Champions Trophy team on Monday.
- Kapil Mishra tells LG that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has taken illegal cash, after being fired: The former minister ended speculation and said he has no intention of joining the BJP.
- Boko Haram releases 82 schoolgirls kidnapped in April 2014: They were exchanged for an unknown number of prisoners after ‘lengthy negotiations’, the presidency said.
- India will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, says BCCI: Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary will hold a meeting on Monday to select the squad.
- BJP wants criminal case against Lalu Prasad over his alleged conversation with Shahabuddin: The party also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the grounds of a growing nexus between the government and criminals.
- Centrist Emmanuel Macron is France’s favourite ahead of presidential election, say opinion polls: Voting starts on Sunday, a little over a day after a ‘massive and coordinated hacking attack’ against the leading candidate.
- Naveen Patnaik’s government in Odisha inducts 12 ministers: Portfolios will be allocated later on Sunday.
- Only Narendra Modi can find a solution to Kashmir problem, says Mehbooba Mufti: She blamed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government for the unrest and added the current situation in the Valley was the result of pent-up anger.
- Eight men allegedly rape woman in a vehicle on Uttar Pradesh highway: The perpetrators tied up the woman’s husband and then took turns to sexually assault her.
- Sixteen of 28 officers selected for BSF reject the job, says report: They declined joining at the risk of not being allowed to ever appear for the paramilitary exams again.
- 4 including two civilians and a police officer killed in militant attack: One militant died while another was injured.