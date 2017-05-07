A look at the headlines right now:

Kapil Mishra tells LG that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has taken illegal cash, after being fired: The former minister ended speculation and said he has no intention of joining the BJP. Boko Haram releases 82 schoolgirls kidnapped in April 2014: They were exchanged for an unknown number of prisoners after ‘lengthy negotiations’, the presidency said. India will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, says BCCI: Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary will hold a meeting on Monday to select the squad. BJP wants criminal case against Lalu Prasad over his alleged conversation with Shahabuddin: The party also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the grounds of a growing nexus between the government and criminals. Centrist Emmanuel Macron is France’s favourite ahead of presidential election, say opinion polls: Voting starts on Sunday, a little over a day after a ‘massive and coordinated hacking attack’ against the leading candidate. Naveen Patnaik’s government in Odisha inducts 12 ministers: Portfolios will be allocated later on Sunday. Only Narendra Modi can find a solution to Kashmir problem, says Mehbooba Mufti: She blamed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government for the unrest and added the current situation in the Valley was the result of pent-up anger. Eight men allegedly rape woman in a vehicle on Uttar Pradesh highway: The perpetrators tied up the woman’s husband and then took turns to sexually assault her. Sixteen of 28 officers selected for BSF reject the job, says report: They declined joining at the risk of not being allowed to ever appear for the paramilitary exams again. 4 including two civilians and a police officer killed in militant attack: One militant died while another was injured.