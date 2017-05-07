A look at the headlines right now:

Congress, BJP leaders call for action after corruption allegations against AAP: Ajay Maken said the Shunglu committee had made serious charges against the government in the Capital, and an FIR must be filed. Akhilesh allied with Congress against my advice, caused SP’s ‘poor state’, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Sonia Gandhi-led party ‘ruined my life’, the party veteran said. Centrist Emmanuel Macron is France’s favourite ahead of presidential election, say opinion polls: Voting started on Sunday, a little over a day after a ‘massive and coordinated hacking attack’ against the leading candidate. India will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, says BCCI: Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary will hold a meeting on Monday to select the squad. Senior Pakistani pilot in trouble for taking a nap and leaving a trainee to fly the plane: Captain Hashmi was a former head of the Pakistan Air Lines Pilots Association. Jammu and Kashmir government wants action against 34 banned TV channels that are still on air: The state believes they could incite violence in the region. A horticulturist in Lucknow has named his newest mango ‘Yogi’ after CM Adityanath: However, there is no guarantee it will taste good, Haji Kalimullah has cautioned. Comedian Stephen Fry is facing blasphemy charges for saying god created a world full of injustice:‘Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world which is so full of pain,’ Fry had said during an interview in 2015. Uttar Pradesh Police chief to visit Saharanpur district after Dalit-Thakur clash leaves one dead: As many as 17 people were arrested for the violence in Shabbirpur village, which began when upper caste members organised a procession. Boko Haram releases 82 schoolgirls kidnapped in April 2014: They were exchanged for an unknown number of prisoners after ‘lengthy negotiations’, the presidency said.