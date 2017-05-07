The big news: BJP wants Arvind Kejriwal to resign after bribery allegations, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mulayam Singh Yadav said the Congress had ruined his life, and France is voting for a new president.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress, BJP leaders call for action after corruption allegations against AAP: Ajay Maken said the Shunglu committee had made serious charges against the government in the Capital, and an FIR must be filed.
- Akhilesh allied with Congress against my advice, caused SP’s ‘poor state’, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Sonia Gandhi-led party ‘ruined my life’, the party veteran said.
- Centrist Emmanuel Macron is France’s favourite ahead of presidential election, say opinion polls: Voting started on Sunday, a little over a day after a ‘massive and coordinated hacking attack’ against the leading candidate.
- India will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, says BCCI: Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary will hold a meeting on Monday to select the squad.
- Senior Pakistani pilot in trouble for taking a nap and leaving a trainee to fly the plane: Captain Hashmi was a former head of the Pakistan Air Lines Pilots Association.
- Jammu and Kashmir government wants action against 34 banned TV channels that are still on air: The state believes they could incite violence in the region.
- A horticulturist in Lucknow has named his newest mango ‘Yogi’ after CM Adityanath: However, there is no guarantee it will taste good, Haji Kalimullah has cautioned.
- Comedian Stephen Fry is facing blasphemy charges for saying god created a world full of injustice:‘Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world which is so full of pain,’ Fry had said during an interview in 2015.
- Uttar Pradesh Police chief to visit Saharanpur district after Dalit-Thakur clash leaves one dead: As many as 17 people were arrested for the violence in Shabbirpur village, which began when upper caste members organised a procession.
- Boko Haram releases 82 schoolgirls kidnapped in April 2014: They were exchanged for an unknown number of prisoners after ‘lengthy negotiations’, the presidency said.