The big news: Emmanuel Macron wins the French presidential election, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the fodder scam today, and the BJP wants Arvind Kejriwal to resign after bribery allegatons.
- Emmanuel Macron registers landslide victory in French presidential election: He won 66.06% of the vote, while far-right candidate Marine Le Pen got 33.94%.
- Supreme court to decide today if fodder scam charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav will be dropped: The Jharkhand High Court had earlier ruled that Prasad, already convicted in the scam, could not be tried for the same case again.
- Congress, BJP leaders call for action after corruption allegations against AAP: Ajay Maken said the Shunglu committee had made serious charges against the government in the Capital, and an FIR must be filed.
- Senior Pakistani pilot in trouble for taking a nap and leaving a trainee to fly the plane: Captain Hashmi was a former head of the Pakistan Air Lines Pilots Association.
- A horticulturist in Lucknow has named his newest mango ‘Yogi’ after CM Adityanath: However, there is no guarantee it will taste good, Haji Kalimullah has cautioned.
- Akhilesh allied with Congress against my advice, caused SP’s ‘poor state’, said Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Sonia Gandhi-led party ‘ruined my life’, the party veteran said.
- Jammu and Kashmir government wants action against 34 banned TV channels that are still on air: The state believes they could incite violence in the region.
- Comedian Stephen Fry is facing blasphemy charges for saying god created a world full of injustice: ‘Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world which is so full of pain,’ Fry had said during an interview in 2015.
- Naveen Patnaik’s government inducts 12 ministers: Sashi Bhusan Behera was made the state’s finance minister.
- Nigeria-based terrorist group Boko Haram releases 82 schoolgirls kidnapped in April 2014: They were exchanged for an unknown number of prisoners after ‘lengthy negotiations’, the presidency said.