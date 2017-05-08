A look at the headlines right now:

Emmanuel Macron registers landslide victory in French presidential election: He won 66.06% of the vote, while far-right candidate Marine Le Pen got 33.94%. Supreme court to decide today if fodder scam charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav will be dropped: The Jharkhand High Court had earlier ruled that Prasad, already convicted in the scam, could not be tried for the same case again. Congress, BJP leaders call for action after corruption allegations against AAP: Ajay Maken said the Shunglu committee had made serious charges against the government in the Capital, and an FIR must be filed. Senior Pakistani pilot in trouble for taking a nap and leaving a trainee to fly the plane: Captain Hashmi was a former head of the Pakistan Air Lines Pilots Association. A horticulturist in Lucknow has named his newest mango ‘Yogi’ after CM Adityanath: However, there is no guarantee it will taste good, Haji Kalimullah has cautioned. Akhilesh allied with Congress against my advice, caused SP’s ‘poor state’, said Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Sonia Gandhi-led party ‘ruined my life’, the party veteran said. Jammu and Kashmir government wants action against 34 banned TV channels that are still on air: The state believes they could incite violence in the region. Comedian Stephen Fry is facing blasphemy charges for saying god created a world full of injustice: ‘Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world which is so full of pain,’ Fry had said during an interview in 2015. Naveen Patnaik’s government inducts 12 ministers: Sashi Bhusan Behera was made the state’s finance minister. Nigeria-based terrorist group Boko Haram releases 82 schoolgirls kidnapped in April 2014: They were exchanged for an unknown number of prisoners after ‘lengthy negotiations’, the presidency said.