External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said she had spoken to India’s ambassador to the United States, Navtej S Sarna, regarding the killing of a Sikh man in California, PTI reported. The victim, 32-year-old Nadala resident Jagjeet Singh, had been stabbed to death by unidentified persons outside a grocery store on Friday, according to Hindustan Times.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had requested Swaraj to look into the killing. In reply to his tweet, the minister said she had spoken to Sarna and that the government was committed to protecting all Indians living abroad.

@SushmaSwaraj Another Sikh youth killed in suspected hate crime in US, seek your help to protect Sikhs living abroad https://t.co/Rj331sCxPz — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 7, 2017

I have spoken to our Ambassador Mr.Navtej S.Sarna @IndianEmbassyUS. We are committed to help and protect all Indian citizens abroad. https://t.co/i4AxU1dJi9 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 7, 2017

The victim, who worked in a commercial establishment, was allegedly killed for refusing to hand over a pack of cigarettes to a customer who failed to provide the necessary identity documents to make the purchase. The man reportedly left the store in a fury, mouthing racist abuses and warning Singh of dire consequences. Later, when Singh stepped out for a few minutes, the man stabbed him. He died while being taken to the hospital.

Singh had been living with his sister and brother-in-law in Modesto ever since he left for the United States over a year ago and is survived by his wife and two sons.