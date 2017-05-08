Sunday was the hottest day of the season in Delhi, with temperatures soaring to 44.1 degrees Celsius. It was also the hottest May 7 since 2011. Last year, on the same date, it was only 35.3 degrees Celsius, though it was 43.3 degrees Celsius on May 7, 2015, the Met department said. Humidity levels were between 64% and 13%.

Monday will be just as hot, weather officials said, with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius, though with partly cloudy skies.

The heat wave has hit the city after a western disturbance caused thunderstorms and kept temperatures lower in the preceding week, The Hindu reported.