Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav will face trial in the fodder scam with the Supreme Court allowing a petition filed the Central Bureau of Investigation against his exoneration. The plea was filed by the agency challenging a Jharakhand High Court order that had let off Yadav in one of the cases. Yadav will face charges of criminal conspiracy.

The top court has asked a trial court to complete the proceedings within nine months.

The Jharkhand High Court had in 2014 ordered the dropping of the charges against the RJD leader on the grounds that the same person, once convicted, cannot be tried for the same case twice. However, it had allowed proceedings against him for falsifying evidence and attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life, The Indian Express reported.

The CBI had argued that Prasad had been involved in swindling different amounts of money from different treasuries. The leader had been convicted in one of the cases in October 2013, but had been granted bail in December of the same year.

The Supreme Court had reserved its judgement in the case on April 20 and asked all parties concerned to make their submissions within a week.