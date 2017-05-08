The Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday began an investigation into the bribery charges against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, The Hindu reported. The charges were levelled by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, who had said that Kejriwal had received Rs 2 crore from Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in front of him on Friday.

“I saw with my own eyes Satyendar Jain giving Rs 2 crore in cash to Arvind Kejriwal at his residence,” Mishra had said. “When I asked Kejriwal, he said such things happen in politics and it will be revealed later.”

Mishra had submitted his complaint to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday. Baijal had forward the complaint to the ACB and asked the investigating agency to submit a report within seven days. On Monday, Mishra provided more information to the ACB to bolster his allegations.

Kejriwal was defended by his AAP colleagues after the allegations surfaced on Sunday. While Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the charges were baseless and unsusbstantial, AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said even the worst enemy of the chief minister would not call him corrupt.

Mishra’s allegations came after he was removed from post of water minister for allegedly submitting several inflated bills, PTI reported. The decision is believed to have been taken at a Cabinet meeting, but Mishra said the step was taken by Kejriwal alone. “I was not informed of the decision and as per my knowledge, it was taken unilaterally by Kejriwal. The Cabinet or the Political Affairs Committee was not involved,” he told PTI. Mishra has claimed that his sacking was connected to a tanker scam report.

The party crisis had deepened after Vishwas had spoken up and was criticised by Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan. Khan was later suspended from his post as Vishwas had demanded it. Khan had also claimed Vishwas was trying to overthrow Kejriwal, something several party leaders had objected to. However, Khan was made the chief of the Delhi Assembly Committee on Welfare of Minorities on Friday.