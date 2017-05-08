Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday defended the youngsters in her state and insisted that only a few of them were throwing stones at security personnel and tarnishing the state’s image in the process. The chief minister also urged the media to refrain from spreading news that instigated hatred for the people of the state.

“A few people pelt stones, all youths in Jammu and Kashmir don’t do that; if all had done sloganeering, so many children haven’t passed in recent exams,” Mufti said. “I request national media to not show discussions on TV that spread hatred against people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

On April 24, at least 24 people, including 12 security personnel, were injured after fresh clashes broke out between security forces and students at Srinagar’s Sri Pratap Higher Secondary School and College. The incident took place on the first day educational institutes opened in the region after remaining shut for five days owing to violence and protests.

At least 54 students sustained injuries during clashes with security personnel outside Degree College in South Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama town on April 15. Witnesses said the incident took place when several students exited the college premises to stage a demonstration against a checkpoint installed by local police and the Central Reserve Police Force outside the campus.