A look at the headlines right now:

Sacked minister submits ‘evidence’ to ACB as it investigates graft charges against Kejriwal: Kapil Mishra said he will approach the CBI next. Lalu Prasad Yadav to face trial for criminal conspiracy in fodder scam, says Supreme Court: The top court on Monday allowed a petition filed by the CBI challenging his exoneration in the case.

Beijing can think about renaming the economic corridor that passes through PoK, says Chinese ambassador:: Luo Zhaohui said the CPEC has no connections to or impact on matters of sovereignty. 12,000 people have been killed by Maoists in the past 20 years, says Rajnath Singh: The minister said choking Maoists’ supply routes and using technology like unmanned aerial vehicles should be part of plan to counter them.

CM Mehbooba Mufti urges media to not show discussions that ‘spread hatred against people of J&K’: A few people throw stones, all the young people in the state do not, the chief minister insisted. Two CRPF men trampled to death by wild elephant at training camp near national park near Bengaluru: Though it is not clear what agitated the animal, reports said that it had fallen into a trench and got injured while trying to climb out. Facebook puts out newspapers ads to teach people how to spot fake news as UK elections approach: The ‘10 tips to spot misinformation’ appeared in The Times, The Guardian and Daily Telegraph among others. Residents of a Meghalaya village file FIR against BSF for ‘fake encounter’: The jawans had fired at the villagers for allegedly trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh. It was 44.1 degrees Celsius in Delhi on May 7, hottest day of the season: And the weather today is expected to be just as bad. Hinduja brothers top list of Britain’s wealthiest with a fortune of 16.2 billion pounds: Forty people of Indian-origin, including Lakshmi Mittal and Lord Swraj Paul, have made it to the ‘2017 Sunday Times Rich List’.