The big news: ACB begins probe into corruption allegations against Kejriwal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC said Lalu Prasad would face trial in fodder scam, and China’s ambassador said they might consider renaming the CPEC.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sacked minister submits ‘evidence’ to ACB as it investigates graft charges against Kejriwal: Kapil Mishra said he will approach the CBI next.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav to face trial for criminal conspiracy in fodder scam, says Supreme Court: The top court on Monday allowed a petition filed by the CBI challenging his exoneration in the case.
- Beijing can think about renaming the economic corridor that passes through PoK, says Chinese ambassador:: Luo Zhaohui said the CPEC has no connections to or impact on matters of sovereignty.
- 12,000 people have been killed by Maoists in the past 20 years, says Rajnath Singh: The minister said choking Maoists’ supply routes and using technology like unmanned aerial vehicles should be part of plan to counter them.
- CM Mehbooba Mufti urges media to not show discussions that ‘spread hatred against people of J&K’: A few people throw stones, all the young people in the state do not, the chief minister insisted.
- Two CRPF men trampled to death by wild elephant at training camp near national park near Bengaluru: Though it is not clear what agitated the animal, reports said that it had fallen into a trench and got injured while trying to climb out.
- Facebook puts out newspapers ads to teach people how to spot fake news as UK elections approach: The ‘10 tips to spot misinformation’ appeared in The Times, The Guardian and Daily Telegraph among others.
- Residents of a Meghalaya village file FIR against BSF for ‘fake encounter’: The jawans had fired at the villagers for allegedly trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh.
- It was 44.1 degrees Celsius in Delhi on May 7, hottest day of the season: And the weather today is expected to be just as bad.
- Hinduja brothers top list of Britain’s wealthiest with a fortune of 16.2 billion pounds: Forty people of Indian-origin, including Lakshmi Mittal and Lord Swraj Paul, have made it to the ‘2017 Sunday Times Rich List’.