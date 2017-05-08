Amazon Canada is selling a map of India that differs from the Indian government’s official one, and the Bharatiya Janata Party wants it removed from the e-commerce site. BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal S Bagga tweeted about the vinyl wall sticker map that excludes areas disputed by Pakistan and China.

“Amazon.ca is selling distorted Map of India. Its unacceptable. Remove this from ur website & stoop selling immediately [sic],“ Bagga write on Twitter on May 6. It is being sold by a vendor named DIYthinker for C$25.35 (around Rs 1,190)

The company said they had initiated an investigation into the claim. “We are looking into it; we remain committed to complete legal compliance at all times,” Amazon told The Economic Times.

This is not the first time that the company has landed in trouble for selling things related to India. In January, Amazon had apologised for selling doormats bearing the Indian national flag on its Canadian website, and removed the product.

“Amazon India is committed to respecting Indian laws and customs...At no time did we intend or mean to offend Indian sentiments,” Amit Agarwal, Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon India had said in his letter to External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj, after she took up the matter. The letter was shared by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup on Twitter.

Swaraj had threatened to cancel the visas of their employees and demanded an unconditional apology. She had also directed the Indian High Commission in Canada to take up the matter with Amazon “at the highest level”.