Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that it had tied up with cab aggregator Ola to offer digital payment services to customers of both companies. With this partnership, Airtel Payments Banks will integrate with the Ola app for riders to pay using the service, and Ola Money will be integrated in the MyAirtel App and Airtel website to carry out transactions, the telecom major said.

“At Airtel, we are constantly innovating to build products and partnerships that accelerate the development of India’s digital ecosystem,” said Gopal Vittal, managing director and and chief executive officer of Bharti Airtel (India and South Asia). CEO and Co-Founder of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal said, “This first-of-its-kind partnership brings a host of offerings from two massive ecosystems together.”

As per the deal, customers will be able to book an Ola ride at kiosks installed at Airtel retail stores. Riders will also be able to recharge their Airtel prepaid numbers while on their trip using this integrated service. Moreover, Ola driver partners will now have Airtel 4G as their network provider on all Ola devices, including Ola Play.