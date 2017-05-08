The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday approved a proposal to increase the minimum fare from Rs 8 to Rs 10 and the maximum from Rs 30 to Rs 50, Hindustan Times reported. The new distance-wise fare slabs – Rs 10, Rs 15, Rs 20, Rs 30, Rs 40 and Rs 50 – are likely to come into effect from Wednesday, reported The Times of India.

“The DMRC board has accepted the recommendation of the FFC [Fare Fixation Committee],” an identified member of the board said. “The DMRC will announce the new fares shortly.” The board is headed by Union Urban Development Secretary Rajib Gauba.

The fare structure was last revised in 2009 – the minimum fare was raised from Rs 6 to Rs 8, and the maximum from Rs 22 to Rs 30. Although the DMRC had been seeking a revision of the prices ever since, the government formed a three-member panel to look into it only in 2016.