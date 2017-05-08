A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

SBI slashes interest rate on home loans for new buyers: For loans under Rs 30 lakh, the rates have been cut by 25 basis points to 8.35% while above that amount, the rates have gone down by 10 basis points. Airtel, Ola tie up to offer integrated digital payment services: Ola Money will be added to the telecom major’s platforms, and the cab aggregator’s app will now come with the Airtel Payments Banks facility. SC asks realty group Unitech to pay Rs 15.5 crore interest to 39 home buyers within eight weeks: The money will be distributed proportionately to the flatowners who were not handed their apartments. Delhi metro revises fare slabs, hikes minimum price to Rs 10 and maximum to Rs 50: The changes in the cost of tickets were recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee formed in 2016. Facebook puts out newspapers ads to teach people how to spot fake news as UK elections approach: The ‘10 tips to spot misinformation’ appeared in The Times, The Guardian and Daily Telegraph among others. Hinduja brothers top list of Britain’s wealthiest with a fortune of 16.2 billion pounds: Forty people of Indian origin, including Lakshmi Mittal and Lord Swraj Paul, have made it to the ‘2017 Sunday Times Rich List’. Amazon Canada found selling a map of India without the disputed territories, BJP wants it removed: The company has said that it was looking into the matter.