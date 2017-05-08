The business wrap: SBI cuts interest rates for home loans below Rs 30 lakh, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: Airtel tied up with Ola to offer digital payment services, and the SC gave Unitech 8 weeks to pay Rs 15.5 crore to 39 home buyers.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- SBI slashes interest rate on home loans for new buyers: For loans under Rs 30 lakh, the rates have been cut by 25 basis points to 8.35% while above that amount, the rates have gone down by 10 basis points.
- Airtel, Ola tie up to offer integrated digital payment services: Ola Money will be added to the telecom major’s platforms, and the cab aggregator’s app will now come with the Airtel Payments Banks facility.
- SC asks realty group Unitech to pay Rs 15.5 crore interest to 39 home buyers within eight weeks: The money will be distributed proportionately to the flatowners who were not handed their apartments.
- Delhi metro revises fare slabs, hikes minimum price to Rs 10 and maximum to Rs 50: The changes in the cost of tickets were recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee formed in 2016.
- Facebook puts out newspapers ads to teach people how to spot fake news as UK elections approach: The ‘10 tips to spot misinformation’ appeared in The Times, The Guardian and Daily Telegraph among others.
- Hinduja brothers top list of Britain’s wealthiest with a fortune of 16.2 billion pounds: Forty people of Indian origin, including Lakshmi Mittal and Lord Swraj Paul, have made it to the ‘2017 Sunday Times Rich List’.
- Amazon Canada found selling a map of India without the disputed territories, BJP wants it removed: The company has said that it was looking into the matter.