Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Monday alleged that he has received threatening messages since he alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had received Rs 2 crore from Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in front of him on Friday.

The former water minister of Delhi also dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party’s accusation that he was a “colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party”. “Everyone knows I have been the most vocal critic of the BJP and Modiji in AAP,” he said, adding that they could not prove that he was a “Modi agent”.

Adding to the claims he has made so far, Mishra further said that AAP had misused election funding during the Punjab Assembly elections in February. He also challenged the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee to try to remove him from the party after their meeting at 7 pm on Monday.

“Let the files and documents of all ministers be made public. We shall then see who should be suspended, he said. “The public will decide who will be in the party and who will be removed...“We considered Arvind Kejriwal god...He is no longer the same person,” he added.

Mishra said he will meet authorities of the Central Bureau of Investigation at 11.30 am on Tuesday and lodge an FIR against Kejriwal about the corruption allegations against him in the alleged water tanker scam. On Sunday, Mishra had submitted his complaint to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, after which Baijal had forward it to the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau and sought a report within a week

Earlier on Monday, Mishra claimed he had provided more information to the ACB to bolster his allegations, but Delhi ACB chief MK Meena said the AAP leader had not submitted any complaint regarding the Rs 2 crore he had alleged that Kejriwal had taken from Jain.

Mishra’s allegations came after he was removed from the post of water minister for allegedly submitting several inflated bills. The decision is believed to have been made at a Cabinet meeting, but Mishra said the step was taken by Kejriwal alone after the water tanker scam report was submitted.