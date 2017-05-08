Calcutta High Court’s Justice CS Karnan on Monday “sentenced” Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and six other Supreme Court judges to five years rigorous imprisonment for finding them guilty under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Karnan, who faces contempt charges, has been accusing the seven-judge bench of discriminating against him for being from the Dalit community.

Justice Karnan is facing contempt charges for degrading the judiciary and making allegations of corruption against Supreme Court judges. The SC bench had rejected his demand to be allowed to discharge his judicial duties, holding that the High Court judge was not in a clear state of mind. It had issued a bailable warrant against him on March 17.

The controversial judge had issued non-bailable warrants against the seven judges last Tuesday for not appearing before him as ordered earlier. He had summoned them to his “residential court” on April 13, alleging that they had insulted him in open court when they had questioned his mental health during a hearing on March 31.

On May 1, the Supreme Court bench, which had issued Karnan a contempt notice on February 8, had ordered the Calcutta High Court justice to undergo medical tests to check his psychological condition, but the judge had refused to do so on May 4.