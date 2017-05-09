Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain will file a defamation suit against sacked party colleague Kapil Mishra for accusing him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misappropriating funds, PTI reported on Monday, quoting an unidentified party official. Earlier in the day, Jain, who is Delhi’s power minister, said “no deal took place” between him and Kejriwal and that Mishra was lying after “losing his mental balance”.

“Jain will file a defamation case against him [Mishra] for making baseless allegations of corruption,” a party official said.

The AAP had on the same day suspended Mishra from its primary membership. The decision was taken by its high-powered Political Affairs Committee chaired by Kejriwal himself.

“From Sunday, I am seeing, how much will Kapilji lie? There is limit to it. He is levelling all kinds of allegations... On Friday [May 5], I wasn’t even present with the chief minister, so how can there be a talk of the deal. There is a limit to foolishness,” the Jain said.

Mishra had accused Kejriwal of accepting Rs 2 crore from Jain, saying he had watched the money being handed over. “There was no such deal as alleged by Mishra, it is just an attempt to defame the AAP,” Jain said.

Amid the furore, most other party MLAs are backing Kejriwal in the matter, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. The newspaper said it had approached 41 of the party’s 65 MLAs and most said Mishra’s claims were baseless, though two said the allegations must be investigated. While suspended legislator Devinder Sehrawat called the party’s top leadership “average personalities” whose “lifestyle has left a lot of scope for doubt,” rebel MLA Pankaj Pushkar, known for his support of Swaraj Abhiyan’s Yogendra Yadav, said, “These allegations are not completely without base, and yet not completely sound. Mishra has been changing his statements, and at the same time AAP is now more personality-driven and less goal-driven.”