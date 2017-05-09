The big news: AAP crisis deepens as allegations grow, defamation suit looms, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Islamic State’s Afghanistan chief was killed, and China gave out mixed signals on changing the CPEC’s name.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AAP crisis continues, Satyendra Jain might file defamation suit against Kapil Mishra: The former water minister had accused Jain and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misappropriating election funds.
- The Islamic State’s Afghanistan chief Abdul Hasib has been killed, say US and Afghan officials: The operation involved nearly a hundred soldiers from both countries and took place on April 27.
- China leaves out envoy Luo Zhaohui’s suggestion to rename CPEC in transcript of New Delhi speech: Pakistan reportedly objected to the offer made by Zhaohui during his visit to India on Friday.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav to face trial for criminal conspiracy in fodder scam, says Supreme Court: The top court on Monday allowed a petition filed by the CBI challenging his exoneration in the case.
- ‘Safe havens’ of militants will be targeted wherever they are, Iran warns Pakistan: Chief of Army Staff General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said the Iranian armed forces will not hesitate to launch attacks on Islamabad’s soil.
- Justice Karnan ‘sentences’ CJI, six other Supreme Court judges to five years in prison: The Calcutta High Court judge’s order accused the SC bench, which had issued a contempt notice against him, of violating the SC/ST Act.
- Indian woman alleges harassment by Pakistani husband, refuses to leave embassy until repatriated: Twenty-year-old Uzma also approached a local court claiming she had been forced to marry Tahir Ali at gunpoint.
- SC seeks response from Centre, four states on female genital cutting: The bench was hearing a plea filed by advocate Sunita Tiwari who wants a ban on the practice.
- SBI slashes interest rate on home loans for new buyers: For loans under Rs 30 lakh, the rates have been cut by 25 basis points to 8.35% while above that amount, the rates have gone down by 10 basis points.
- Kerala Human Rights Commission orders inquiry into Neet dress code enforcement: The commission asserted that forcing female candidates to take off their bras because of their metal hooks violated their basic human rights.