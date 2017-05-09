A look at the headlines right now:

AAP crisis continues, Satyendra Jain might file defamation suit against Kapil Mishra: The former water minister had accused Jain and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misappropriating election funds. The Islamic State’s Afghanistan chief Abdul Hasib has been killed, say US and Afghan officials: The operation involved nearly a hundred soldiers from both countries and took place on April 27. China leaves out envoy Luo Zhaohui’s suggestion to rename CPEC in transcript of New Delhi speech: Pakistan reportedly objected to the offer made by Zhaohui during his visit to India on Friday. Lalu Prasad Yadav to face trial for criminal conspiracy in fodder scam, says Supreme Court: The top court on Monday allowed a petition filed by the CBI challenging his exoneration in the case. ‘Safe havens’ of militants will be targeted wherever they are, Iran warns Pakistan: Chief of Army Staff General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said the Iranian armed forces will not hesitate to launch attacks on Islamabad’s soil. Justice Karnan ‘sentences’ CJI, six other Supreme Court judges to five years in prison: The Calcutta High Court judge’s order accused the SC bench, which had issued a contempt notice against him, of violating the SC/ST Act. Indian woman alleges harassment by Pakistani husband, refuses to leave embassy until repatriated: Twenty-year-old Uzma also approached a local court claiming she had been forced to marry Tahir Ali at gunpoint. SC seeks response from Centre, four states on female genital cutting: The bench was hearing a plea filed by advocate Sunita Tiwari who wants a ban on the practice. SBI slashes interest rate on home loans for new buyers: For loans under Rs 30 lakh, the rates have been cut by 25 basis points to 8.35% while above that amount, the rates have gone down by 10 basis points. Kerala Human Rights Commission orders inquiry into Neet dress code enforcement: The commission asserted that forcing female candidates to take off their bras because of their metal hooks violated their basic human rights.