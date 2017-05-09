Former Delhi Water Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA from Karawal, Kapil Mishra, on Tuesday he would file three First Information Reports against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP. The first FIR would be on an alleged cash deal worth Rs 2 crore between Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal, the second on how Jain had helped close relatives of the chief minister, and the third on how AAP leaders were going on junkets abroad using illegally gotten wealth, Mishra tweeted.

Mishra not only sought Kejriwal’s blessing before filing the FIRs, which he described as the “biggest step of his life”, but also challenged the chief minister to contest against him in the election. “If there’s a shred of morality left in you, resign from your seat and fight an election against me,” he dared Kejriwal.

Mishra also visited the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation at 11.30 am, purportedly to “reveal everything” against Kejriwal, Jain, Ashish Khaitan, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak. Stepping up his vitriol against the AAP leadership, which removed him from its primary membership on Monday, the politician wrote an “open letter” to Kejriwal, listing all his accusations and seeking a reply. Indicating an escalation of the crisis that has beset the party since its drubbing in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, Mishra also threatened to sit on a fast from Wednesday unless party leaders disclosed the source of their funds.

Open Letter to Arvind Kejriwal Ji ... will he respond pic.twitter.com/QfqGP5Hc7D — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 9, 2017

संजय सिंह, आशीष खेतान, सत्येंद्र जैन, राघव चड्ढा और दुर्गेश पाठक की यात्राओं की जानकारी सार्वजनिक की जाए — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 9, 2017

Besides accusing Jain of giving Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal, in what is being called the “tanker scam”, Mishra had levelled another allegation against him on Monday – arranging a Rs 50-crore land deal for the family of the chief minister’s brother-in-law SK Bansal. “Jain told me that he had arranged a seven-acre land deal in Chattarpur for the Bansal family. He also fudged bills of up to Rs 10 crore to benefit Kejriwal’s relative,” Mishra had claimed.

Incidentally, Bansal died of a stroke on Sunday.

The disgruntled leader had on Sunday submitted “evidence” in the tanker scam to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, on the basis of which a probe has been started against the accused. The agency is expected to submit its report within seven days.