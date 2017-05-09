A four-year-old boy of Indian origin sent an earnest letter to Queen Elizabeth II inviting her to his birthday party, impressing the monarch so much that she wrote back to him. While declining Shaan Duley’s invitation to attend his fifth birthday celebrations at his house, the Queen thanked him for the kind invite and wished him a happy day.

Duley, who recently learnt about the monarchy in school, wanted to invite the 91-year-old queen to his birthday party at his home in Sandwell, West Midlands. His interest was piqued after he learnt of the monarchy’s impressive feats with horses and her dogs, mother Baljinder said. He also told the Queen that she resembled a superhero in her red clock and crown – a compliment that would be hard to ignore for most people, royal or otherwise.

“Dear HRH Queen Elizabeth, I think you are the best Queen in the world,” the letter read. “I really like your crown and the red cloak you wear; it’s like a superhero. I need to talk to you about horses, planes and the poor children.”

Duley who wrote his letter in March, received a reply on May 3. “Although unable to accept your invitation to come to your house for tea because of her very busy schedule, the Queen greatly appreciated your kind thought for her and Her Majesty was pleased to learn that you too like horses.”

Duley was not thrilled his invitation was so royally spurned. “I was a bit disappointed,” he said. “But I was very happy she read my letter. I really like the Queen. I like her horses and her dogs. I’m going to her house in the summer. I hope I meet her then.”

Since the Queen didn’t come to him, the Duleys – mother Baljinder and father Onkar – have decided to him to her home, the Buckingham Palace, in the summer.