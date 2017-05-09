The big news: Kapil Mishra goes to CBI with 3 complaints against Kejriwal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC asked Vijay Mallya to appear before it on July 10, and Justice CS Karnan has been sentenced to six months in prison.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kapil Mishra files three FIRs against Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders: The sacked minister also threatened to fast from Wednesday unless party leaders disclosed the sources of their funds for junkets.
- Supreme Court holds Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt, asks him to be present before it on July 10: A consortium of banks had accused the businessman of transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of a court order.
- SC sentences Justice Karnan to 6 months for contempt, bars media from reporting on his judgments: The Calcutta High Court judge had ‘sentenced’ Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and seven other SC judges to five years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday.
- JNU faculty ‘confused’ by pro-Modi scholar Madhu Kishwar’s appointment to Academic Council: The faculty has pointed out that her name was not on the list of nominees, and said she had no connection to the discipline she will represent.
- China leaves out envoy Luo Zhaohui’s suggestion to rename CPEC in transcript of New Delhi speech: Pakistan is believed to have objected to the offer that Luo made during his visit to India on Friday.
- Demonetisation alone will not stop the flow of black money, says UN report: The United Nations has suggested the government use supplementary measures to target undeclared wealth and assets.
- Russian-affiliated group behind US attack hacked Emmanuel Macron’s campaign, say security firms: They said there was evidence to prove Moscow’s connection with the cyber attack.
- The practice of triple talaq puts a question mark on equal rights, observes Allahabad High Court: Personal laws must follow the Constitution of the country, said the bench.
- Gujarat deputy CM’s son barred from boarding Qatar Airways flight for being ‘heavily drunk’: Minister Nitin Patel, however, said the report was a ploy to defame him.
- 4-year-old boy of Indian origin invites the Queen to his birthday party, she says she’s a bit busy: She did wish him a happy day, though, and he was overjoyed to receive her letter.