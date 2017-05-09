A look at the headlines right now:

Kapil Mishra files three FIRs against Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders: The sacked minister also threatened to fast from Wednesday unless party leaders disclosed the sources of their funds for junkets. Supreme Court holds Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt, asks him to be present before it on July 10: A consortium of banks had accused the businessman of transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of a court order. SC sentences Justice Karnan to 6 months for contempt, bars media from reporting on his judgments: The Calcutta High Court judge had ‘sentenced’ Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and seven other SC judges to five years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday. JNU faculty ‘confused’ by pro-Modi scholar Madhu Kishwar’s appointment to Academic Council: The faculty has pointed out that her name was not on the list of nominees, and said she had no connection to the discipline she will represent. China leaves out envoy Luo Zhaohui’s suggestion to rename CPEC in transcript of New Delhi speech: Pakistan is believed to have objected to the offer that Luo made during his visit to India on Friday. Demonetisation alone will not stop the flow of black money, says UN report: The United Nations has suggested the government use supplementary measures to target undeclared wealth and assets. Russian-affiliated group behind US attack hacked Emmanuel Macron’s campaign, say security firms: They said there was evidence to prove Moscow’s connection with the cyber attack. The practice of triple talaq puts a question mark on equal rights, observes Allahabad High Court: Personal laws must follow the Constitution of the country, said the bench. Gujarat deputy CM’s son barred from boarding Qatar Airways flight for being ‘heavily drunk’: Minister Nitin Patel, however, said the report was a ploy to defame him. 4-year-old boy of Indian origin invites the Queen to his birthday party, she says she’s a bit busy: She did wish him a happy day, though, and he was overjoyed to receive her letter.