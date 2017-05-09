The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday reiterated its accusation against the Bharatiya Janata Party had rigged the Electronic Voting Machines used in Delhi’s civic polls to win the local body elections. In a special session of the Delhi Assembly, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj conducted a demonstration to suggest how easily a manipulated EVM could pass a mock test.

The EVM controversy has been making headlines since March 11, the day the election results were announced in five states. Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati had then alleged that the voting machines used during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in February-March had been tampering with to favour the BJP.

Soon after she made the allegations, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the chorus of Opposition party leaders claiming that the BJP was tampering EVMs. Although they have been demanding that the Election Commission revert back to using the paper ballot system to hold polls, the EC has maintained that its EVMs are tamper-proof.

