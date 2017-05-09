The Pakistani Foreign Office on Tuesday said that the Indian woman from New Delhi, who had alleged she had been forced to marry a man from the neighbouring country at gunpoint, will be repatriated only after all legal requirements are completed. Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria told Dawn that the 20-year-old, identified as Uzma, will be able to return to India only after all legal requirements are complete as her case is in court, with the next hearing scheduled for July 11.

Zakaria added that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had requested the Foreign Office for details of Uzma’s marriage to Tahir Ali, who she claimed had physically and sexually assaulted her after forcing her to marry him with a gun to her head. She made the allegations during Monday’s hearing of her case at a judicial magistrate’s court in Islamabad, according to Dawn.

On Monday, Uzma had refused to leave the Indian High Commission in Islamabad till she was repatriated “to her homeland” with “full security”. She had approached the Islamabad court after finding out that Ali, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was already married and had four children.