A look at the headlines right now:

Anyone can make an EVM ‘lookalike’ seem rigged, Election Commission tells AAP: The polling monitor’s statement was in response to the party’s attempt to show that voting machines can be easily tampered with. Trial court sentences 3 convicts to death for gangrape and murder of Pune software engineer in 2009: The court, which had held Yogesh Raut, Mahesh Thakur and Vishwas Kadam guilty on Monday, let off fourth accused-turned-approver Rajesh Chaudhari. SC sentences Justice Karnan to 6 months for contempt, bars media from reporting on his judgments: The Calcutta High Court judge had ‘sentenced’ Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and seven other SC judges to five years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday. Four teachers suspended for dress code harassment at Neet until inquiry is over: The CBSE called the incident a ‘consequence of overzealousness’, but added that the dress code was necessary to ‘secure the sanctity’ of the exam. Kapil Mishra registers complaints with CBI against Kejriwal and other party leaders in AAP tussle: The sacked minister also threatened to fast from Wednesday unless party leaders disclosed the sources of their funds for junkets. Many injured as caste-related violence breaks out in Saharanpur: There are conflicting reports on what triggered the clashes between the Dalit and Thakur community. India’s shooting team stopped at Delhi’s IGI airport for 13 hours after their guns are confiscated: The customs department did not clear the guns and made the 12 sportspersons wait without giving them a reason for their detention. Shashi Tharoor says he has ‘nothing to hide’ as new allegations emerge in wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death case: The Congress MP accused Arnab Goswami of trying to ‘exploit a personal tragedy’ to gain attention for his new channel, Republic TV. Supreme Court holds Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt, asks him to be present before it on July 10: A consortium of banks had accused the businessman of transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of a court order. Airtel’s Q4 net profit plunges 72%, revenue drops by 12%: The telecom major’s negative quarterly report indicates the extreme impact of rival Reliance Jio’s offers.