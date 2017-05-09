The big news: EC rejects AAP’s ‘demonstration’ of EVM tampering, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three men get life sentence in 2009 Pune gangrape and murder case, and SC orders six-month jail term for Justice Karnan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Anyone can make an EVM ‘lookalike’ seem rigged, Election Commission tells AAP: The polling monitor’s statement was in response to the party’s attempt to show that voting machines can be easily tampered with.
- Trial court sentences 3 convicts to death for gangrape and murder of Pune software engineer in 2009: The court, which had held Yogesh Raut, Mahesh Thakur and Vishwas Kadam guilty on Monday, let off fourth accused-turned-approver Rajesh Chaudhari.
- SC sentences Justice Karnan to 6 months for contempt, bars media from reporting on his judgments: The Calcutta High Court judge had ‘sentenced’ Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and seven other SC judges to five years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday.
- Four teachers suspended for dress code harassment at Neet until inquiry is over: The CBSE called the incident a ‘consequence of overzealousness’, but added that the dress code was necessary to ‘secure the sanctity’ of the exam.
- Kapil Mishra registers complaints with CBI against Kejriwal and other party leaders in AAP tussle: The sacked minister also threatened to fast from Wednesday unless party leaders disclosed the sources of their funds for junkets.
- Many injured as caste-related violence breaks out in Saharanpur: There are conflicting reports on what triggered the clashes between the Dalit and Thakur community.
- India’s shooting team stopped at Delhi’s IGI airport for 13 hours after their guns are confiscated: The customs department did not clear the guns and made the 12 sportspersons wait without giving them a reason for their detention.
- Shashi Tharoor says he has ‘nothing to hide’ as new allegations emerge in wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death case: The Congress MP accused Arnab Goswami of trying to ‘exploit a personal tragedy’ to gain attention for his new channel, Republic TV.
- Supreme Court holds Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt, asks him to be present before it on July 10: A consortium of banks had accused the businessman of transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of a court order.
- Airtel’s Q4 net profit plunges 72%, revenue drops by 12%: The telecom major’s negative quarterly report indicates the extreme impact of rival Reliance Jio’s offers.