The International Court of Justice on Tuesday night ordered a stay on the execution of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on espionage charges, according to NDTV.

More details are awaited on the ICJ order, which was sent to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, NDTV reported. His mother, Avanti Jadhav, had filed an appeal at a higher court in Pakistan seeking a stay on his death sentence.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said on social media that she had informed Jadhav’s mother about the order.

I have spoken to the mother of #KulbhushanJadhav and told her about the order of President, ICJ under Art 74 Paragraph 4 of Rules of Court. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 9, 2017

Pakistan had accused Jadhav of having entered the country through Iran and helping Baloch separatists. It had charged him with terrorism, sabotage and violating the country’s Foreigner Act. After his arrest, the Pakistani Army had released what they claimed was a “confessional video”. So far, Islamabad has denied New Delhi consular access to Jadhav 16 times.

India had admitted that he was a retired Indian Navy officer, but had denied all claims that he was involved with the government in any way.

