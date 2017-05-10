Industrialist Adi Godrej passed on responsibility for the Godrej group’s flagship company, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, to his daughter Nisaba. At 39, she became one of the youngest women to head an Indian firm of this size and scope, a statement on the group’s website said.

Nisaba, an alumna of Harvard Business School and currently the executive director of the company, will become its executive chairperson from Wednesday. Her father will now be the chairperson emeritus.

“I am honoured to assume the chairpersonship of this wonderful company,” Nisaba said. “I want to thank the board for their confidence in me. I promise to serve all GCPL’s stakeholders wholeheartedly and assure them that the values our chairman has taught us, combined with his disciplined, results driven, and humble approach, will always be the core of our DNA.”

Adi Godrej said the foundations of GCPL are extremely strong and that this is “an opportune time to transition to a new chairperson, who will lead the company in its next phase of growth.”

Nisaba is known for having effected several changes in the company, most notably Project Leapfrog that has seen revenue jump ten times and a 20-time increase in market capitalisation over the last 10 years. She is also responsible for GCPL’s strong performance in the home care, hair care and personal care segments in the three emerging markets of Asia, Africa and Latin America, reported The Financial Express. She is also known to be a strong defender of LGBTQ rights.