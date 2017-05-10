A look at the headlines right now:

International Court of Justice stays execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan: Pakistan had accused the former Indian Navy officer of having entered the country through Iran and helping Baloch separatists. Donald Trump abruptly fires FBI director James Comey: The move has led to calls for an impartial probe into the Republican candidate’s links to Russia during his campaign, which Comey was heading. I-T department issues show-cause notice to AAP saying it can’t source Rs 2 crores of donations: The party’s tax declaration for 2014-15 is marked by irregularities, the department said. Adi Godrej hands over Godrej Consumer Products Limited to daughter Nisaba: She will take over as executive chairperson from today. Moon Jae-in wins in South Korean presidential election: The liberal candidate won 41.08% of the votes. At least 15 dead in Bihar thunderstorms: Flights and train services were affected by low visibility, and power outages were reported from across the state. Anyone can make an EVM ‘lookalike’ seem rigged, Election Commission tells AAP: The polling monitor’s statement was in response to the party’s attempt to show that voting machines can be easily tampered with. Airtel’s Q4 net profit plunges 72%, revenue drops by 12%: The telecom major’s negative quarterly report indicates the extreme impact of rival Reliance Jio’s offers. Trial court sentences 3 convicts to death for gangrape and murder of Pune software engineer in 2009: The court, which had held Yogesh Raut, Mahesh Thakur and Vishwas Kadam guilty on Monday, let off fourth accused-turned-approver Rajesh Chaudhari. SC sentences Justice Karnan to 6 months for contempt, bars media from reporting on his judgments: The Calcutta High Court judge had ‘sentenced’ Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and seven other SC judges to five years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday.