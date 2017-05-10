A look at the headlines right now:

  1. International Court of Justice stays execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan: Pakistan had accused the former Indian Navy officer of having entered the country through Iran and helping Baloch separatists.
  2. Donald Trump abruptly fires FBI director James Comey: The move has led to calls for an impartial probe into the Republican candidate’s links to Russia during his campaign, which Comey was heading.
  3. I-T department issues show-cause notice to AAP saying it can’t source Rs 2 crores of donations: The party’s tax declaration for 2014-15 is marked by irregularities, the department said.
  4. Adi Godrej hands over Godrej Consumer Products Limited to daughter Nisaba: She will take over as executive chairperson from today.
  5. Moon Jae-in wins in South Korean presidential election: The liberal candidate won 41.08% of the votes.
  6. At least 15 dead in Bihar thunderstorms: Flights and train services were affected by low visibility, and power outages were reported from across the state.
  7. Anyone can make an EVM ‘lookalike’ seem rigged, Election Commission tells AAP:  The polling monitor’s statement was in response to the party’s attempt to show that voting machines can be easily tampered with.
  8. Airtel’s Q4 net profit plunges 72%, revenue drops by 12%: The telecom major’s negative quarterly report indicates the extreme impact of rival Reliance Jio’s offers.
  9. Trial court sentences 3 convicts to death for gangrape and murder of Pune software engineer in 2009: The court, which had held Yogesh Raut, Mahesh Thakur and Vishwas Kadam guilty on Monday, let off fourth accused-turned-approver Rajesh Chaudhari.
  10. SC sentences Justice Karnan to 6 months for contempt, bars media from reporting on his judgments: The Calcutta High Court judge had ‘sentenced’ Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and seven other SC judges to five years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday.