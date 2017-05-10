Kashmir: Lieutenant-rank Army officer found dead in Shopian
The body bore bullet wounds.
An Army officer was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Wednesday, PTI quoted police as saying. The Lieutenant-rank officer’s body bore bullet injuries and was found in the Hermain area of Shopian.
A report identified the deceased as Umar Fayaz from Kulgam. Another said he was a doctor in the Army and had joined recently. Police said he had gone to attend a family function in Shopian, PTI reported.
An official of the Army said they had received the news and were conducting an investigation.
More details are awaited.