An Army officer was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Wednesday, PTI quoted police as saying. The Lieutenant-rank officer’s body bore bullet injuries and was found in the Hermain area of Shopian.

A report identified the deceased as Umar Fayaz from Kulgam. Another said he was a doctor in the Army and had joined recently. Police said he had gone to attend a family function in Shopian, PTI reported.

An official of the Army said they had received the news and were conducting an investigation.

More details are awaited.