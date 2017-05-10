The Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday expelled senior MLA Nasimuddin Siddiqui and his son, Afzal, for “anti-party” activities, PTI reported. The party’s general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra also said Siddiqui would take bribes from people.

Party chief Mayawati had removed Siddiqui, often described as the Muslim face of BSP, as the head of the Uttar Pradesh unit in April, but later made him in charge of the BSP’s affairs in Madhya Pradesh.

The BSP got a drubbing in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election earlier this year, winning only 19 of the 403 seats.