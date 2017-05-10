Andhra Pradesh minister P Narayana’s son was killed in a car crash in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, reported NDTV. The 22-year-old is believed to have been driving a Mercedes SUV back home when the vehicle crashed into a pillar at a metro construction site.

There were two men in the car when it crashed. Both died in the accident. Nishit Narayana was a director of the Narayana group of educational institutions that runs colleges and coaching classes. His father is the state municipal administration minister.

It is not yet clear how the accident took place. The police have sent both bodies for postmortem examinations and the results are awaited.