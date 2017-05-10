The big news: Armyman’s murder in Kashmir a dastardly act, says Jaitley, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Supreme Court’s digital push, and there was more trouble for Kejriwal with the ACB.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Suspected militants abduct, kill Lieutenant-rank Army officer in South Kashmir’s Shopian: Lt Umer Fayaz of Kulgam had gone to attend a relative’s wedding when he was killed.
- Modi launches SC’s new case management system, promising to make more information available online: CJI Jagdish Singh Khehar said he would like to integrate the system with all the 24 High Courts and lower courts.
- ACB files three FIRs for alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s public works contracts: A company owned by Arvind Kejriwal’s brother-in-law, who is now dead, has been named in one of the complaints.
- BSP expels senior Uttar Pradesh MLA Nasimuddin Siddiqui and his son for ‘anti-party’ activities: The party accused Siddiqui of taking bribes.
- Andhra Pradesh minister’s son and friend die in car crash: The 22-year-old was driving a Mercedes SUV that hit a pillar at a metro site construction site on Tuesday night.
- US may extend its ban on laptops in cabin baggage to fliers from Europe: Terrorists favour smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items, the US Department of Homeland Security said.
- A new species of dinosaur has been named after ‘Zuul’ from Ghostbusters: The pre-historic reptile is believed to have grown up to 20 feet and weighed around 2,500 kgs when it walked the Earth 75 million years ago.
- Donald Trump abruptly fires FBI director James Comey: The move has led to calls for an impartial probe into the Republican candidate’s links to Russia during his campaign, which Comey was heading.
- Industrialist Adi Godrej hands over flagship consumer products company to daughter Nisaba: At 39, she will be among the youngest women to head such a large firm, the company said.
- I-T department issues show-cause notice to AAP saying it can’t source Rs 2 crores of donations: The party’s tax declaration for 2014-15 is marked by irregularities, the department said.