A look at the headlines right now:

Suspected militants abduct, kill Lieutenant-rank Army officer in South Kashmir’s Shopian: Lt Umer Fayaz of Kulgam had gone to attend a relative’s wedding when he was killed. Modi launches SC’s new case management system, promising to make more information available online: CJI Jagdish Singh Khehar said he would like to integrate the system with all the 24 High Courts and lower courts. ACB files three FIRs for alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s public works contracts: A company owned by Arvind Kejriwal’s brother-in-law, who is now dead, has been named in one of the complaints. BSP expels senior Uttar Pradesh MLA Nasimuddin Siddiqui and his son for ‘anti-party’ activities: The party accused Siddiqui of taking bribes. Andhra Pradesh minister’s son and friend die in car crash: The 22-year-old was driving a Mercedes SUV that hit a pillar at a metro site construction site on Tuesday night. US may extend its ban on laptops in cabin baggage to fliers from Europe: Terrorists favour smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items, the US Department of Homeland Security said. A new species of dinosaur has been named after ‘Zuul’ from Ghostbusters: The pre-historic reptile is believed to have grown up to 20 feet and weighed around 2,500 kgs when it walked the Earth 75 million years ago.

Donald Trump abruptly fires FBI director James Comey: The move has led to calls for an impartial probe into the Republican candidate’s links to Russia during his campaign, which Comey was heading. Industrialist Adi Godrej hands over flagship consumer products company to daughter Nisaba: At 39, she will be among the youngest women to head such a large firm, the company said. I-T department issues show-cause notice to AAP saying it can’t source Rs 2 crores of donations: The party’s tax declaration for 2014-15 is marked by irregularities, the department said.