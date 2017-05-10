Sacked Delhi minister and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday began a hunger strike in protest against the alleged misuse of public money by the government. He had accused the Kejriwal regime of using public money on foreign trips for Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha, and Durgesh Pathak.

“Arvind Kejriwal should reveal all the details about the trips made by five of his close aides in the last two years,” Mishra told The Hindu. The former minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party’s alleged corruption would come out in the open if the details about the trips were made public.

“People will not let this party stay in power for a moment after these details are divulged,” he said. “It will just take them five minutes to produce documents to prove me wrong. Then why are they hesitating?”

On Tuesday, Mishra had also challenged Kejriwal to contest an election against him. He also registered three complaints with the Central Bureau of Investigation against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders on the same day.

“I have registered three complaints,” Mishra told The Times of India. “The first in connection with the Rs 50-crore land deal of Arvind Kejriwal’s relative. The second against the cash exchange of Rs 2 crores [exchanged] between Kejriwal and [Health Minister] Satyendar Jain, and the third against five AAP leaders who misused funds for foreign trips.”

Meanwhile, Anna Hazare on Tuesday said he had been hurt by the corruption allegations against Kejriwal, reported DNA. “I am personally pained and hurt by hearing the allegations against the Delhi chief minister,” Hazare said. “If he is guilty, then he should immediately resign. And if he is not ready for a probe, then we will start a protest against him at Jantar Mantar.”