The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast a “normal” monsoon with 100% rainfall, a revision of its 96% prediction made earlier this year, PTI reported. The department’s Director-General, KJ Ramesh, said the status would be influenced by the decline in the likelihood of the El-Nino.

“The prospects of the monsoon have brightened because of the reduction in the likelihood of El-Nino, KJ Ramesh told the news agency. The El Nino phenomenon is linked to the warming of the Pacific waters.

In 2016, the department had forecast an “above normal” monsoon, but later recorded a normal amount of rainfall, PTI reported. Precipitation between 96% and 104% of the long period average is considered normal. Ramesh said the department would revise its forecast based on data collected during the month of May.