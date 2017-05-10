Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath believes that all the problems in the country will “vanish” once people accept that India’s Mughal rulers were invaders, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. He also said the state and community that does not conserve its history can never protect its geography. He made these statements in Lucknow at an event held to mark the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap on Tuesday.

He said the country should celebrate real heroes like Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji and Guru Govind Singh. According to the chief minister, there will be no fear of terrorists when people start drawing inspiration from “real history” about its “real heroes”. He also used this context to mention Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence and the Islamic State group, according to English daily.

“Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji are our role models, and we must follow the path shown by them,” Adityanath said. “Youngsters must learn a lesson from the self-respect and strength of character from Maharana Pratap. Akbar, Aurangzeb and Babar were invaders. The sooner we accept the truth, all the problems of our country will vanish.”