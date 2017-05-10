Authorities in Bangladesh on Tuesday detained two Brazilian death metal bands at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after cancelling their scheduled concert on account of “security concerns”, Dhaka Tribune reported. Several metal music platforms have claimed that the development was triggered by the bands’ allegedly blasphemous content.

The two bands, Krisiun (pictured above) and NervoChaos, are on an international tour together. In a statement, NervoChaos, said: “We would like to thank the consul and his entire staff at the Brazilian consulate in Dhaka, Bangladesh. We had a very unpleasant experience, where we were victims of a great misunderstanding and experienced more than 10 hours of pure prejudice and misinformation.”

Krisiun said: “We came to Bangladesh to make a concert, and unfortunately, the authorities decided to cancel. It’s not the promoter’s fault, it’s nobody’s fault. It’s the local authorities’ decision to shut the show down.”

The bands alleged that their passports were seized at the airport without any explanation, and the organisers have confirmed the development, according to the Dhaka Tribune report. The musicians thanked the Brazilian consul general for intervening. Fans of the musicians posted this video in protest.

NervoChaos said their next shows scheduled to be held in China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Mongolia now stood cancelled, online portal Metalstorm.com reported.