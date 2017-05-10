Pakistan on Wednesday said India’s appeal to the International Court of Justice in The Hague against Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence was a diversionary tactic. “Indian letter to the ICJ [is an] attempt to divert attention from state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan,” Defence Minister Khawaja M Asif said on social media. “Kulbhushan [was] convicted of offences against national security.”

This was Pakistan’s first response to the ICJ order on Tuesday that had stayed the execution of the former Indian Navy officer on charges of espionage. Earlier, most Pakistani media did not report on the stay order.

However, the ruling is binding on Pakistan, and the international court will take up the case again on May 15, lawyer Harish Salve told NDTV.

In its appeal to the ICJ, India had accused Pakistan of “egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on consular access”. Referring to “the extreme gravity and immediacy of the threat that authorities in Pakistan will execute an Indian citizen in violation of obligations Pakistan owes to India”, New Delhi had urged the court to deliver an order seeking provisional measures immediately, “without waiting for an oral hearing”.

Indian letter to ICJ attempt to divert attention frm state sponsored terrorism in Pak.Kulbushan convicted of offences against Nat security — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) May 10, 2017

Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly sought consular access to Jadhav. Iranian Council General Muhammad Rafi said his government would like to interrogate the former Navy officer. “No development has been made over the issue so far, and negotiations are under way,” said Rafi, according to India Today. Earlier, Iran had maintained that Jadhav could not be a spy.

While India has claimed that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran, Pakistan has maintained that he was arrested from Balochistan on March 3, 2016. Islamabad had accused him of having entered the country through Iran and helping Baloch separatists.

Jadhav was charged him terrorism, sabotage and violating the country’s Foreigner Act. After his arrest, the Pakistani Army had released what they claimed was a “confessional video”. So far, Islamabad has denied New Delhi consular access to Jadhav 16 times. India had denied all claims that he was involved with the government in any way.