Sensex and Nifty hit new record highs after Met Department predicts ‘normal’ monsoon: The BSE index closed 315 points up at 30,248, while the NSE bourse ended 90.45 higher to settle at 9,407 for the first time. Apple becomes first US company to cross $800-billion mark in market value: Investors helped the company’s stock rise by 1%. Industrialist Adi Godrej hands over flagship consumer products company to daughter Nisaba: At 39, she will be among the youngest women to head such a large firm, the company said. Airtel’s Q4 net profit plunges 72%, revenue drops by 12%: The telecom major’s negative quarterly report indicates the extreme impact of rival Reliance Jio’s offers. Infosys may sack nearly 1,000 senior, mid-level employees: The development comes at a time when Wipro and Cognizant are taking similar measures to control costs. SoftBank has lost $1.4 billion from Indian startups Snapdeal, Ola: The Japanese company has also written off more than $1 billion on valuation of its investment in the e-commerce website.

Renault Duster gets zero stars in crash test: The Global New Car Assessment Programme said it had poor protection for the driver’s head.